Tasmania JackJumpers have signed big man Marcus Lee as an import for the 2023/24 NBL season.
The 210-centimetre tall proved to be a threat around the rim while playing for Melbourne United in the latter half of last season, averaging almost eight rebounds and nine points.
Lee boasts a 220cm wingspan and will help strengthen the front line with length.
READ MORE:
Co-chief executive officer Jorrick Chivers said it was great to have the centre on board.
"We're delighted to welcome Marcus to the JackJumpers. He's an intelligent, athletic big who will bring some additional size and strength to our front court," he said.
Having spent the past three years playing across the USA G-League, Italy, Turkey, Puerto Rico and Spain, Lee joined United part way through last season.
The 28-year-old graduated from Kentucky University in three years, before undertaking post-graduate study at University of California in 2018.
"We think Marcus will fit seamlessly into the group we're assembling and make immediate impact," Chivers said.
"His ability to protect the paint and facilitate our offence will be invaluable, and his basketball IQ is right up there with the very best players in the league.
"He was one of the most efficient scorers in his time with United, shooting at over 65 per cent so we're excited to see what he can do this season."
Lee will join the JackJumpers' squad in early August ahead of pre-season.
MORE TO COME.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.