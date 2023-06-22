The Examiner
Mental health patients left in limbo, says Labor

By Isabel Bird
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Tomorrow's closure of St Helen's mental health unit 'a challenge' for patients
The St Helen's Private Hospital mental health facility will close tomorrow, along with its 31 beds and multiple services, leaving patients with the "challenge" of finding alternative care.

Isabel Bird

