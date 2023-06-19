The Examiner
New single Deadly Heart from Scott Darlow spreads an important message

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
June 20 2023 - 5:00am
Scott Darlow. Picture by Kylie Sahb
Scott Darlow. Picture by Kylie Sahb

Melbourne-based Yorta Yorta artist Scott Darlow released a new single alongside the announcement of an epic cross-country regional tour, with a mission to bring rock back into the pub scene.

