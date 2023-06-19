Melbourne-based Yorta Yorta artist Scott Darlow released a new single alongside the announcement of an epic cross-country regional tour, with a mission to bring rock back into the pub scene.
The single titled Deadly Heart featuring The Jezabels' Hayley Mary, is the first new release under the album of the same name, which will be released October 27.
Darlow said the single began as a song about relationships but evolved into something more.
"Anyone who's been married for a long time or has a best mate will tell you that you have these days where even though you love your person, they do your head in.
"In those moments you want to speak your truth and be right but the best outcome is always to stop and take a breath and choose to love that person in that moment, which is really hard to do."
He said as he got into the lyrics, he found Australia as a country was in that position now.
"We've got the voice to Parliament referendum at the end of the year, and even just the discussion around January 26 and changing the date every year gets louder and louder," he said.
"What I've noticed as an Aboriginal man is there's a lot of people who just want to shout at each other.
"If we all live here together we're a family, and realistically what we've got to be able to do as a nation is stop, take a breath and choose to love each other through the next season of change."
On the massive list of shows, only two require tickets to be purchased.
Mr Darlow said the decision was inspired from his record label's late manager Michael Gudinski.
"He used to talk about Australia in the 80s, and there'd be INXS at one bar and Men At Work at another; there was just this amazing culture of live music born through the 70s and 80s," Mr Darlow said.
"Post COVID I was just like you know what, let's go out and just do rock and roll shows for people everywhere and get them out to the pub, and let's pretend it's 1984."
Next to pubs, he'll be playing for schools and even a few prisons along the way.
"Let's remind people how much they love loud guitars," Mr Darlow said.
It's not just about rock n' roll though. For Darlow, music is a way to talk to people about Aboriginal culture and reconciliation.
I play at about 120 schools around the country, talking and using music as a way of connecting," Darlow said.
"I play at Riverside High and St Pats every year and they're always really great days, some of my favorite days of the year are in Launceston to be honest."
Darlow will play at Riverside High School July 6, and St Patricks College and the Royal Oak July 7.
The new single can be streamed through Spotify.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
