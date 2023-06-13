Labor will invest in regional and rural hospitals across the state through upgrades and workforce incentive funding should it form government at the next state election.
The opposition proposed an expansion of services at 18 hospitals in Tasmania as part of its proposed Right Priorities Plan, including Deloraine Hospital.
The announcement highlighted $28.4 million worth of funding to attract and retain doctors and nurses in the regions, as well as a $60 million infrastructure fund for upgrades to consultation rooms and purchasing of extra beds or equipment like x-ray, ultrasound and ECG machines.
Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White said her party's commitment would invest in employing rural generalist doctors "so patients can access healthcare close to home".
"We know that treating people closer to home and sooner costs less than putting pressure on our very busy emergency departments and our overworked ambulance service," Ms White said.
"If just three fewer people present daily to our emergency departments in places like Launceston General Hospital, this policy will pay for itself."
The policy would hope to attract 150 health professionals across the service by offering help with payment on their HECS debts, though Labor understands that it is a "highly competitive environment" and attracting people to the positions would take time.
But Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said Labor was "trying to hoodwink Tasmanians" with an announcement not backed in reality that had "more questions than answers".
"This policy is a replica of the existing Commonwealth program," Premier Rockliff said.
"How will their policy differ, and why will taxpayers pay for a policy already on offer and paid for by the Commonwealth?"
"Where are they going to magically find the staff they are promising?"
Deloraine Medical Centre rural generalist Dr Aaron Hawkins said the district hospitals were certainly "underutilised" and an expansion would help, but money was not the only support the services desired or needed.
"Here, we're constantly finding and turning over doctors and nurses in a never-ending battle," Dr Hawkins said.
"Money is a great incentive, but it is not the only solution; we need wrap-around support and opportunities to keep people in these communities."
A state government spokesperson said the Tasmania's record on healthcare investment "spoke for itself" with investments like the $14.9 million for 42 new paramedics in rural and regional areas, as well as the $12 million for the new St Helen's District Hospital.
"We are committed to continuing to lobby the Federal Government for further support for primary health care," the spokesperson said.
"But we are also acting now where we can with our GP After Hours Initiative, innovative new hospital avoidance services and a new Rural Medical Workforce Centre to attract and train rural generalists."
Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
