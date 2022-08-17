The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Rural Medical Workforce Centre will open at Mersey Community Hospital next year

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:05am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mersey Community Hospital. Picture: File

A $4.3 million hub dedicated to training rural doctors has been scheduled for completion by the end of 2023, with tenders to be called for the project in the coming months.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.