Launceston Competitions 122nd year opens with 'adorable' recitals

Edward Wahl sat on a wall, Edward Wahl had a great fall - and that fall earned him a trophy.
The grade two student, who was performing his own rendition of the Humpty Dumpty nursery rhyme, claimed a section victory for his performance, including a "marvellous" stage-tumble, during the return of the Launceston Competitions on Sunday.
The annual eisteddfod, which started last weekend, is back for its 122nd year of stage practice competitions, starting with school students like Edward in the speech and drama sections.
The section welcomes young dramatists to take on monologues, humorous recitals, impromptu readings, and the "adorable" nursery rhymes.
"I have a soft spot for the speech and drama sections, but I have to admit, this section with the children dressing up is my absolute favourite," said Margaret East OAM, the Launceston Competitions' secretary.
The Grades 1 and 2 Nursery Rhyme in Costume solos, in which the young performers dressed up as their favourite characters from nursery rhymes before performing them in front of a live audience, proved a popular showing.
Parents, grandparents and even neighbours piled into the Earl Arts Centre for the long-standing tradition which has, in the past, produced high-calibre performers at local and national levels.
In coming days, various age groups will take to the stage performing in the event's numerous sections to gain stage experience and be judged by esteemed professionals like Jess Chambers, one of the country's leading voice and dialect coaches.
"You stand on stage with the lights shining, an audience full, and that takes a lot of courage," Ms East said.
"Especially when you have the adjudicators up there too."
The eisteddfod is one of the country's longest running competitions and features dance, mime, monologues, theatre, as well as solo and team events across the Princess Theatre and Earl Arts Centre.
The Launceston Competitions' Speech and Drama sections run until May 9 at the Earl Arts Centre, and returns with Musical sections - May 28 to June 6 - and finally Dance sections between June 15 and July 13.
