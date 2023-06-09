The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Disaster Ready Fund will be used for an early warning detection system for flooding in Launceston

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated June 9 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Launceston floods. Picture by Paul Scambler. Inset: Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood, Tasmanian Labor senator Helen Polley and City of Launceston water team leader Erica Deegan look over plans to ensure Launceston is better protected and prepared against flooding. Picture supplied
The 2022 Launceston floods. Picture by Paul Scambler. Inset: Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood, Tasmanian Labor senator Helen Polley and City of Launceston water team leader Erica Deegan look over plans to ensure Launceston is better protected and prepared against flooding. Picture supplied

A $200 million investment from round one of the federal Disaster Ready Fund will be used for an early warning detection system for flooding in Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.