Launceston residents are set to celebrate the King's Birthday weekend in style as the annual British Classics Day returns to the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania.
Car lovers and motoring enthusiasts will be treated to a display of all things British as Jaguars, Minis, and Bentleys prepare to descend on the museum grounds.
National Automobile Museum of Tasmania manager Phil Costello said the event was a great opportunity for people to see some classic British cars and motorcycles while also seeing some that are less well known.
"There will be all of the usual suspects, like a great range of Jaguars, MGs, and Mini's, as well as Landrovers and Range Rovers," he said.
"But we also have some Cortinas, Escorts, and Mini Mokes, and some others you might not expect to see."
Entry to the show is free, and a reduced fee for museum admission will be offered to those wishing to see its collection, which was recently bolstered by the addition of numerous British classics.
"It's also an opportunity to come into the museum and see more British cars on display, like this 2008 Ariel Atom 3," he said.
"When people think of British cars, they tend to think of just the older examples, but that's not all the Brits have on offer.
"There are few modern cars that stick to the bare necessities of motoring like the Ariel Atom. This one is believed to be the only Ariel Atom road-registered in Australia."
Mr Costello said more than 50 Tasmanians brought their British vehicles to the event last year, and he expected a similar number this year.
"Despite the weather you get this time of year, we have found the last two events popular in terms of exhibitors and visitors," he said.
"I think British cars, and the way they're constructed, with lots of timber, and the fact they are often a luxury product, appeals to many people.
"And there will be food and beverages on offer, so it should be a great day out for everyone."
