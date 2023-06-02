A collection of the Northern police officers will complete 3144 push-ups in June to raise awareness for mental health, smashing out the feat for a cause "close to service people's hearts".
The officers will take on the Push Up Challenge, an annual charitable event which asks Australians to exercise while raising funds and reducing stigma around mental health.
The number of push-ups represents the number of people who died by suicide in Australia in 2021 and will be completed by 20 officers across Campbell Town, Longford, Deloraine, Westbury, Perth and Longford.
Longford Police Station divisional sergeant Cassandra Breadmore said the challenge was a way to create camaraderie between the officers while raising awareness.
"We know first-hand how important mental health is," Sergeant Breadmore said.
"Doing something like this is a friendly way to start that conversation and being able to talk about it while doing something physical is a great way to do that.
"It's something we take very seriously and put a big emphasis on."
The officers officially began the challenge on Thursday, June 1, and will attempt roughly 136 push-ups per day.
"We're already sore after two days," Sergeant Breadmore said.
"But for us, this exposure and being open to talking about something difficult like this is worth the struggle to make mental health discussions more normal."
The Push Up Challenge started in 2017 and was initially a way for friends to stay fit - but when its founder, Nick Hudson, had a major depressive episode, the challenge moulded and has since raised $26 million for mental health services.
Sergeant Breadmore said central north residents should ask any officer they see out on the job to "crack out a few push-ups" and she threw the challenge out to the Tasmania Fire Service.
"Let's see if you can jump on board and beat us," she said.
You can donate to the Longford Police Station's Push Up Challenge fundraiser here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.