First Class Constable Nigel Housego never intended to join the police force, however on the eve of retirement he's glad he did.
His post spans from starting as a uniformed officer in Launceston in 1994, to working on the drug squad, CIB and marine, however his longest serving post was in traffic.
"It was never my intention to work in traffic either," Constable Housego said.
"I've worked on the police motorbikes and have been on the motorbike for 23 years in a job I never intended."
He said his decision to retire arrived after 16 years of attending fatal crashes working with the Northern crash investigation services.
"I don't need to be doing it any longer," he said.
"There are people now who have more energy to put into the job, and I can't see why I should hang in for longer."
Confronted with the worst situations on the road, Constable Housego said the job took considerable time to get comfortable with it.
"That's why I stayed for so long," he said.
"To do it at a level to do it justice, how much of this stuff can you do?"
He said his role meant he was responsible for everything when called out to an incident from assessing the scene, recording and gathering evidence, speed analysis, filing to the coroner and courts and giving evidence when required.
"It's quite a responsibility and it takes a certain person to do it," he said.
"I think you've got to have a good sense of humour. And you need to treat it like a job and be able to finish work and forget about it."
Constable Housego speculated if someone was to make the job their life, they "wouldn't get very far".
"We have to deal with a lot of people's grief and the people we deal with - not one of them expected to be in a fatal crash," he said.
"If we remember that - and keep a distance mentally to look after ourselves."
He emphasised the need to not take the job home.
"Going to a scene is a very small part of what we do, but we have to get it right because if not then the whole job is gone," he said.
Married to his wife for almost 34 years, he said a great home life, which also includes two daughters, was important to deal with the mental toll of the job.
A crash investigators role, Constable Housego said was firstly to provide answers as to why the crash happened to friends and family, and to also provide evidence to the coroner and the court.
He said they played a role in providing ways to prevent future incidents.
"Whether that's a change to the road structure, vehicles or to reduce the speed limits," he said.
"When I drive around I see some of the changes made after a fatal, such as an intersection that's been reconstructed or reduce in speed limits."
Policing has led Constable Housego to opportunities he otherwise "never would've had".
In 2006 for the Commonwealth Games he escorted the queen's baton relay on his motorbike.
But his most cherished memory was playing football for Tasmania Police and getting "flogged" by a former Sydney Swans player.
He also said two memories of holding onto people off a bridge to save their lives was also among those to leave an impression.
Giving thought to what he advice he would give people entering policing, Constable Housego picked a couple of things.
Firstly, he said always being honest was important because police officers are also human.
"And treat everybody with the same amount of respect you'd expect yourself to be given," he said.
"Also don't take the job too seriously, treat it like a job. It shouldn't define you as a person."
Molly Appleton
