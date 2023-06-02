Netball Tasmania chief executive Mitch Coulson was unable to confirm whether they will bid for Super Netball's eighth licence, revealing the timeline to the team's first match would be a tight one.
Coulson, who began his role in February last year, outlined just how quick the process from start to finish will be should they make a bid.
"The general sense at this stage is that for all the interested parties to go through the process and make a submission - if that's what we choose to do - that Netball Australia would be looking to form a recommendation about who that eighth licence should be by about the end of this month, which is very quick," he said.
It comes following the recent decision from Collingwood to exit that national competition at the end of this year.
"It's all happened pretty quickly, really from when Collingwood announced their review to them formally announcing that they were exiting Super Netball, I think that was around two weeks or maybe slightly under," Coulson explained.
While he claimed Netball Tasmania would not commit one way or the other at this stage, pointing out that "it'd be a challenge for anybody" to stick to the timeframe, Coulson was of the belief that a bid from their organisation would be a strong one.
"We want to deliver something that's world class," he said. "There's a number of elements that Netball Australia would look at from our end in terms of fan support and engagement, membership, ticket sales and crowds and all that stuff, where we're incredibly confident.
"We think the model here for a one-team state in a netball sense is incredibly strong."
In a similar vein to their potential sister team Tasmania JackJumpers, who compete in the NBL, Coulson admitted that Launceston would be heavily involved with a national-level club.
"It would be extremely likely that [a bid] would involve a very considerable amount of time and engagement with the Launceston community from the perspective of playing a number of matches there as well as training sessions," he said.
"This would not be a case of the whole thing's run and operated just out of Hobart."
Another factor Netball Tasmania will need to consider is that the Magpies' departure will also mean the end of any Super Netball in the state should a team not be based here, an element Coulson was wary of.
"That's incredibly important, at the moment we're really having a close look at [bringing a team in], but if that didn't eventuate then most definitely, we're very keen to look at what are some of the other options around to have elite-level netball played in the state," he said.
Already out of finals contention, Collingwood's final-ever match will be played at the Silverdome against West Coast Fever on Saturday, June 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.