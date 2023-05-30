The Examiner
Community Services Minister Nic Street addresses funding apology

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 30 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:01am
Community Services Minister Nic Street says the government will review longer term funding agreements with the sector over the next 12 months.
Community Services Minister Nic Street has been forced to explain in parliament an apologetic statement he made at a function on Friday about community sector funding in the 2023-24 budget.

