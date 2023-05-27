With the iconic bronze thylacines moved to Civic Square, Brisbane Street is now a blank canvas.
In March, City of Launceston council voted to move the tigers to a safer, less trip-prone location in Civic Sqaure.
That decision opened up the possibility of a new art installation in the mall.
Cr Tim Walker is calling for "something significant".
"Whatever it is, it needs to be something a little more bold, that activates the mall, makes it a little bit more exciting, [and] brings different people for different reasons," Cr Walker said.
Launceston residents also have plenty of ideas about how to make the mall more inviting.
Eve Miller, who grew up in Launceston, called for a water feature and a more noticeable sculpture.
"I feel like our mall is a little bit sad and it could be beautified in some ways. Some art in here would be a way to make this more inspiring," she said.
"I think it needs like a water feature or something. That's what you have in the Quadrant Mall like that beautiful little fountain. It feels like a space you want to spend time.
"Maybe some greenery, some park type space? We don't really spend any time here. We go through it and we go for a reason, but it's not really a place where we linger.
"Sculpture is a great idea but it needs to be something that is A: not a trip hazard and B: something you notice more."
Sylvia Bennet, a shopper on Brisbane Street, wants more plants and a place for people to relax.
Ms Bennet said that she was fond of the thylacines and that they should be replaced with something Tasmanian.
She'd like more trees and seating.
"So many people walk through [the mall]. The only ones I've seen doing anything are school kids vaping," she said.
"It would be lovely to have more [canopies] to hang plants and flowers. It will encourage people to come and sit down and relax."
Business owner Robin Smith said the thylacines should never have been removed.
He said it was "almost spiteful to take the thylacines out" and the mall is now "sterile and empty".
"Bring the thylacines back. They were designed for the mall. They were our theme and without them we don't have a lot left."
Mr Smith said that Brisbane Street Mall felt quite neglected compared to Civic Square which is a "very pretty precinct., but didn't contribute to retail in the city.
"[The mall] needs more than just one bold sculpture. Its theme was the thylacines. They've moved that to their pet project which is Civic Square."
Mr Smith called for more shelter from the wind and sun, comfortable seating and ways to curb anti-social behaviour.
Peter Vandenberg, a regular busker on Brisbane Street, would like more performances and entertainment.
"I'd like to see more art on the street - performances and little things that entertain people," he said.
"[The tigers were] nice but I don't really miss them too much.
"I like any art form. I like sculpture. There's nothing at the moment sculpture wise. It would be nice to have something relating to the history of Launceston."
Retail worker Nicholas Cettolin said he liked the thylacines, but would be happy to see an installation acknowledging Aboriginal history.
"I personally think that they should bring [the thylacines] back," Mr Cettolin said.
"It's important because they're a part of our history being Tasmanian. Now that we don't have them anymore, I think it's important that people still know that they existed essentially."
He called for them to be replaced with "something Tasmanian" or "maybe Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander."
"It's important that we've got greenery as well. Makes it look more inviting so it doesn't look so bland and bleak.
"If [people are] spending more time in the mall, the more likely they are to come in here, to shop, more likely to spend money as well."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
