"When you lie about something, you've got to be good, don't you?" an accused Swansea woman said to police during an interview in 2009.
Noelene June Jordan, 68, made the comment after police asked questions about her whereabouts on the night of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker.
Mrs Jordan and her husband Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker in the driveway of his Campbell Townhome on August 2, 2009.
In a two-hour interview on September 21, 2009, then-detective Sergeant Phil Barrett asked Mrs Jordan about family relationships between Mr Barker and her daughter Rachel Jordan.
Mrs Jordan frequently laughed during the interview describing her love of the actor who played television's Hornblower.
Then Sergeant Barrett asked her about her movements on Sunday, August 2.
She described going to her father's Swansea home at about 5.15pm and then going back home, and then returning to her father's home with a steak and kidney meal at 7pm.
She said the couple got home at about 8.30pm and went to bed at 10.30pm.
"We've got Telstra records which say something different," Mr Barrett said.
"Yep," Mrs Jordan said.
He asked Mrs Jordan why their mobile phone would have bounced off Telstra towers along the Midland Highway at 7.12pm from the Oakmount tower near Perth and then the Youngtown tower at 7.33pm.
He said that the records indicated that the couple were around Campbell Town at the time of Mr Barker's death.
"How could it?," Mrs Jordan asked.
"That what I'm asking you," Mr Barrett said.
"It can't have," Mrs Jordan said.
Mr Barrett asserted that the records didn't lie.
"I'm sorry it can't be, you can't be in two places at once," she said.
"That phone has travelled," Mr Barrett said.
"Okay," Mrs Jordan said.
"Are you going to tell me what's going on, the game's up," Mr Barrett said.
Mrs Jordan then said that the couple went to KFC at Kings Meadows on the night.
"We were too scared to say that we were in that area...we drove straight through we did not stop," she said.
When asked why she did not reveal the KFC trip Mrs Jordan said: "If we had of done you would have had us up."
Mr Barrett suggested that the couple had a grudge with Mr Barker and feared that he would seek custody of their granddaughter Sophie.
"I never thought he was going for full custody," she said.
Mrs Jordan said that they decided to lie about their whereabouts on the night of Mr Barker's funeral.
"God if we say we were at KFC they'll have us and then we weren't at home," she said.
Mr Barrett and Mrs Jordan discussed Sophie never having a father.
"It is gut wrenching physically, psychologically and emotionally," she said.
Mr Barrett said that the couple provided false statutory declarations that they would probably be charged over down the track.
"Mmhm," Mrs Jordan replied.
"When you lie about something you've got to be good, don't you."
An agreed fact was tendered that footage from KFC showed that the couple did not enter KFC via the front door on August 2.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken cross-examined Mr Barrett about an assertion in the interview that Mr Barker died at about 7pm.
"That was a police theory, it wasn't a proven fact was it," Ms McCracken asked.
"No," Mr Barrett replied.
The trial continues of Friday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
