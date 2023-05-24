Keely Froling's selection in the Australian Opals' extended squad for the FIBA Women's Asia Cup underlines the Launceston Tornadoes' ability to help develop the nation's best basketballers.
The tournament will be held in Sydney from June 26 to July 2 and the Torns' skipper wasn't the only one selected with strong links to the Launceston NBL1 South outfit.
Marianna Tolo, who played for the Tornadoes last year, and Lauren Nicholson, a previous captain who played multiple seasons with the club, are also in the 19-player squad.
And they're just the latest in a long line of former Tornadoes who have made Opals teams or squads over the years with the list including Sara Blicavs, Lauren Mansfield, Suzy Batkovic, Liz Cambage, Abby Bishop and Desiree Glaubitz.
It's a history Torns coach Sarah Veale is proud of.
"For the club it's amazing, we know that we need a couple of really good imports to help us strengthen our group, we've always had a young local group," she said.
"Those girls learn more from those players coming in then you could ever coach them, just about their habits and the way they play and lead the girls on and off the court.
"We're also proud players want to come to our program and we try our best to look after them and give them a good experience and help them reach their dreams."
Froling said it was a great feather in the cap of the club.
"It's super cool, you look at the Torns' history of having Opals and top-level Australian basketball talent," she said.
"Every year they've got a couple of players like that so it speaks volumes for the club, Sarah, our coaching staff and the city of Launceston as well; that people want to come here and play and we know it will make our games better and help us make those teams."
Froling said the club's professionalism was what made it attractive.
"In NBL1, in some clubs it's that winter league where you roll in and play," she said.
"But we've got access to great facilities, we can workout with Sarah every day, we've got access to the gym and the court."
Froling spoke about the next steps of the process.
"They'll trim that squad down to about 14 in the next couple of weeks and then we'll go into camp and hopefully try and make that team," she said.
Froling played at the Asia Cup in Jordan two years ago.
"Last time we got bronze and Japan have won it the past couple of years so we want to try and get that gold," she said.
She said if she made the Asia Cup team she would likely miss two weekends of basketball with the Tornadoes.
Meanwhile, the 14th-placed Torns are preparing to host Eltham Wildcats at Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday at 6.30pm.
They are chasing two victories in a row after defeating Sandringham 84-79 last weekend.
Launceston have four wins and seven losses while Eltham are 10th with a 5-5 record.
The Tornadoes will be looking to even the ledger after falling 84-77 to the Wildcats earlier this season.
"To bounce back on Sunday and get a really gritty win was exciting for the group and shows what we can do. So we'll definitely be trying to use that form coming into this Saturday at home," Froling said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.