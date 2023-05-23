The Examiner
Keely Froling selected in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup squad

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 2:00pm
Launceston Tornadoes' Keeley Froling in action against Melbourne Tigers this season. Picture by Rod Thompson
Launceston Tornadoes' Keeley Froling in action against Melbourne Tigers this season. Picture by Rod Thompson

Launceston Tornadoes captain Keely Froling has been selected in the 19-strong Australian Opals' extended squad ahead of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup.

