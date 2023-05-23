Launceston Tornadoes captain Keely Froling has been selected in the 19-strong Australian Opals' extended squad ahead of the FIBA Women's Asia Cup.
The tournament will be held in Sydney from June 26 to July 2 with the Opals taking on the Philippines in game one.
They will then battle it out against Chinese Taipei in game two before they take on Japan.
Froling is not the only squad member with links to the Torns.
Marianna Tolo, who played with Launceston in NBL1 South last season, and Lauren Nicholson, who has played multiple seasons with the Tornadoes in the past, have also been named.
The squad features four members of last year's FIBA Women's World Cup bronze medal-winning team including Tess Madgen, Darcee Garbin, Anneli Maley and Tolo.
Six debutants have been named including 18-year-old Adelaide guard, Isobel Borlase, 2023 WNBA draftee, Shaneice Swain, as well as Chloe Bibby, Amy Atwell, Nyadiew Puoch and Chantel Horvat.
Froling, 27, was selected in the Opals' squad last year but did not make the World Cup team.
The forward hails from a strong basketball family and her brother Sam was recently named in the Australian Boomers' extended 18-man squad ahead of the FIBA World Cup.
That squad will take part in a training camp in Cairns before the final roster of 12 is named. He was also a member of Australia's gold-medal winning Asia Cup team last year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.