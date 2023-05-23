St Lukes Health has partnered with the Healthy Heart Network in an effort to combat heart disease in Tasmania, launching a new pilot study.
St Lukes chief health officer Luke Cameron said the study would identify 100 St Lukes health members over the age of 60 to better understand their current heart health.
"The partnership is with Dr Warrick Bishop who approached us a few years ago to talk about the program," Mr Cameron said.
"We've been working with him to really build something that's going to be meaningful and hopefully will deliver some good data for us to use."
Participants will complete a virtual heart assessment where they'll receive a risk score of either low, intermediate, or high based off the results of their assessment.
Those with a risk score of intermediate or high will be given a recommendation to undertake a CT acquired Cardiac Calcium score to assess how the results alter management or not of the risk factors for heart disease.
Mr Cameron said unfortunately, two Tasmanians a day died from heart disease.
"Heart disease accounts for around a fifth of all deaths in Tasmania," he said.
"We're not great and a lot of our average metrics are actually really bad, so we see this as a good opportunity to get some data behind us to have a look at how we can make some meaningful change."
He said they were fortunate to have Dr Bishop's experience behind the study.
"Given the statistics, Dr Bishops passion and our desire to make Tasmania the healthiest island on the planet, we thought that cardiovascular disease is really the place to start."
"We're looking for 100 participants, so far we've engaged with 200 people and we've got over 20 active participants who have been through the program.
"Their feedback about the ease of use of the system and access to radiology departments has been great."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
