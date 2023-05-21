The Examiner
The Northern Hunt Club celebrate their 70th anniversary

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
May 22 2023 - 7:00am
The Northern Hunt Club hunt master Tory Hood with Greg also known as "Worthy Opponent" and friends at Clarendon House. Picture by Rod Thompson
The Northern Hunt Club celebrated its 70th anniversary on Sunday, where riders enjoyed a day of non-competitive riding, following hounds across the picturesque countryside of Clarendon House.

