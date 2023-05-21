The Northern Hunt Club celebrated its 70th anniversary on Sunday, where riders enjoyed a day of non-competitive riding, following hounds across the picturesque countryside of Clarendon House.
The Northern Hunt Club hunt master Tory Hood said the group were recreating a historic hunting photo in front of the majestic Clarendon House as part of the clubs feature hunt.
"We wanted to encourage people who don't usually come to a hunt to come along and give it a go in a really fun and inclusive environment," she said.
"We have hunters from ages 12 to 80 here today, so we really encourage everyone to have a bit of a crack."
The club is a drag hunting club, which means the hounds hunt a trail of aniseed scent laid by a rider on horseback dragging a scented rope.
"We've never hunted live; we've always been a drag hunt," Ms Hood said.
"So nothing is hurt, and it is a great way to enjoy such a traditional sport."
Drag hunting was originally developed in the United Kingdom in the early 1800s as a means of testing the speed and agility of hounds by laying a scent trail over a specified distance.
This, in turn, encouraged the practice of riders following the hounds on horseback.
"Our club has a number of foxhounds and foxhounds crosses, but we are in the process of changing into bloodhounds," Ms Hood said.
"Because bloodhounds are a thicker type, they are slower than foxhounds, which is good because our fields nowadays are a lot slower than in previous years.
"So in another 10 years, we will see the benefits of the changeover."
After being hunt master for the past four years and riding since she was 12, Ms Hood is passionate about the future of the club.
"We've got people here from Hobart and people from the North-West Coast, so it is really nice to see everyone here today," she said.
