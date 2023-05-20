Volunteers are at the fore of the Legal Literacy Volunteer Program were recognised during a morning tea on Friday.
One of those helpers is Kristy Fawdry, who conducts the program from the George Town Neighbourhood House.
She has assisted 1249 people, and counting, in understanding complex documents.
She said making support for understanding legal documents accessible for people in George Town was her motivation to continue.
"I like to help people, and I do still enjoy it," Miss Fawdry said.
The program is run through the Launceston Community Legal Centre and has volunteers stationed across George Town, Deloraine, Longford, Scottsdale and northern suburbs in Launceston.
It serves as a model of early intervention to assist community members to solve their own problems without a lawyer, such as Centrelink documents, navigating online services, obtaining copies of birth certificates, completing applications for restraint orders, or assisting with a letter of demand for an outstanding debt.
Launceston Community Legal Centre chief executive Stephen Karpeles said the program worked off a community development model and using volunteers was a "fantastic" way to do it.
"We've got eight full-time lawyers and 40 volunteers, so that gives you a sense of how much work there is to do, but we just don't have the funding to be able to do so we're essentially supplementing that with volunteers," Mr Karpeles said.
"But a lot of them really enjoy the work that they do, they get so much out of it."
He believed the program should be a part of every legal centre's business model.
"It's a way of extending your footprint in the community," he said.
"It gives us a really good sense of what the need is out there; what issues people are seeing in these communities."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
