"It's great to know women in footy are being recognised."
Old Scotch's Maisie Edwards has fond memories of the NTFAW's inaugural gala day last year at Youngtown Oval.
It saw four matches, one division one and three premier division clashes, played at the same venue on one day.
"We all felt really connected as women and as a competition in general, we all really felt as one and felt quite empowered being able to play together on the ground, it was an awesome day," she said.
The gala day will go to another level this year with all six women's premier and division one matches being played at George Town's revamped Blue Gum Park.
Edwards' Thistles take on Old Launcestonians in the first bout of the day at 9am.
The utility noted the NTFAW had only been going a few years and it was great to have all teams playing on one day together and for such an important cause for women.
This year's event will see the NTFA, the women's competition naming partner Cleanaway, and the clubs, supporting Share the Dignity with the goal to raise more than $5000.
Share the Dignity makes a significant difference to the lives of women and girls experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence or doing it tough.
They distribute sanitary items to those in need and work to end period poverty in Australia.
They also have four Dignity Vending Machines in Launceston and around 10 across Northern Tasmania.
These machines cost approximately $5000 each to keep maintained and stocked each year.
NTFA director of women's football Louise Millwood thanked Cleanaway for their support and said the gala day helped build relationships between teams.
She said the association was striving to be a leader in women's footy.
"We removed the requirement to wear white shorts (at the end of the 2022 season), we did that before the AFLW, we found that a really important and progressive step for female sport," she said.
Bridgenorth co-captain Mikaela Clarke can't wait to showcase women's football.
"Quite often the women's game is between a few men's games and people might turn up for the senior men's games but they're not often there for the women's," she said.
"To be able to showcase women's football for the entire day and get a crowd there just to see women's football is a good opportunity."
She said it was a great chance to get to know other players.
"Often we play at the same time at different grounds so we don't get to see each other," she said.
"To be able to watch other games and support other teams and get to know each other better, other than just on the field, is a good opportunity."
Clarke highlighted it was a great weekend to have the gala day as there were no premier division men's matches this weekend due to representative games.
"Clubs can get around the day and not feel like they're torn between watching the men or women depending on what time it is," she said.
Meanwhile, Edwards, who is enjoying her second year in the senior competition, came through East Launceston's junior footy program.
She was pleased see Tasmania gain an AFLW licence in the past fortnight.
"I'm coaching the under-17s at East and seeing some of those girls, they're so talented," she said.
"Just knowing they have that opportunity in a few years to step up to that higher level, that's just an awesome spot for them and great that we're getting that opportunity as a state and as women as well."
Donations to the cause can be made online via the below link:
Schedule for Saturday's NTFAW Gala Day:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
