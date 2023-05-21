The agreement between the state government and AFL for a Tasmanian AFL side states the government will be solely responsible for any cost overruns associated with the construction of a stadium at Macquarie Point.
The agreement was released on Sunday, a day after Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced the stadium would be voted on in parliament as a Project of State Significance.
The decision was part of an agreement brokered between Liberal defectors Lara Alexander and John Tucker and the premier to ensure their ongoing support in parliament for the government.
Mr Rockliff on Sunday said the contract had been released as its cooling-off period had ended.
"The agreement clearly stipulates that a Tasmanian AFL licence is conditional on building a new stadium that is fit for purpose and will ensure a Tasmanian team is viable," he said.
Under the contract, the state government has committed $460 million towards the stadium's development, which includes $375 million towards construction and another $85 million to be procured through borrowings against land sale or lease for commercial purposes.
The government has committed $60 million to assist in the establishment of the team's operations and to construct a high-performance centre for use by the team.
It has committed $12 million a year for 12 years for the Tasmanian team's entry into the AFL and AFLW competitions.
The AFL will also invest $15 million into the stadium, $10 million into the club's training and administration, $90 million in game development in Tasmania, $33 million into development of young male and female talent, $210 million in distributions to the new club over the first 10 years.
The stadium contruction must be completed by December 31, 2028.
The government will be required to pay out $4.5 million if the stadium isn't 50 per cent completed by October 31, 2027, and it will have to pay another another $4.5 million if the stadium isn't ready for the state team's second season.
Under a clause in the contract, the government is solely responsible for the costs to develop and construct the stadium, including any cost blowouts.
"The AFL will have no further financial contributions towards the development and construction of the stadium other than the AFL Stadium Development Contribution," a clause in the contract read.
Under another clause in the contract, if the actual match revenue is less than the expected match revenue, the state government has to pay the AFL an amount equal to the latter within 14 days of the game.
If the team isn't proven to be financially viable 12 years into the licence, the government will either be forced to provide it with top-up payments or the AFL can either move the club interstate or terminate the licence.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said details within the agreement showed Tasmania had signed up to the largest state sponsorship and black-cheque project costs for a sporting team.
"The release of Gill McLachlan's sweet deal for the AFL will only harden opposition to the Macquarie Point stadium, across the island and across political boundaries," she said.
Sports Minister Nic Street said the government would not have signed off on the agreement if it didn't believe it was a good deal for Tasmania.
"We don't shy away from the fact that it is a lot of money, but we believe that it is money well spent," he said.
Labor's finance spokesman Shane Broad said the deal revealed that Tasmania carried all the risks over the team and stadium.
"The vast majority of the costs are paid by the Tasmanian taxpayer, yet we do not have control of the team and we only have a 12-year guarantee for the team," he said.
Mr Street said it was a 12 year funding agreement to provide security to successfully establish the club.
"The licence is intended to go into perpetuity, but the level of Tasmanian Government funding can shift as the club becomes an on and off field success," he said.
The agreement can be found here: https://www.stategrowth.tas.gov.au/news/tasmanian_club_funding_and_development_agreement.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.