Prior to resigning, John Tucker stated support of Jeremy Rockliff

Updated May 14 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:07pm
Bass MP Lara Alexander and Lyons MP John Tucker. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
John Tucker has revealed he approached the Premier to tender his resignation on March 31, just nine days after saying Jeremy Rockliff "deserves our loyalty and respect."

