OPINION: Mature politics from Anthony Albanese and Jeremy Rockliff

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated May 14 2023 - 10:59am, first published 7:00am
Prime Minister Albanese and Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Recently we have seen a mature bipartisan approach to politics from our Premier Jeremy Rockliff and Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. It transcends partisan politics, and it works. People respond well to it, and things get done.

