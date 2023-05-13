The couple at the footy was right. In a rare and admirable moment, Mr Rockliff and Mr Albanese have worked side by side and showed the importance of collaborative, bipartisan politics for the greater good. Rockliff and Albanese worked together in the interest of all Tasmanians. But, of course, this isn't the first time our Premier and Prime Minister have worked together. They jointly announced a statewide rollout of a new employment model for general practitioners in training. The PM said the program would ensure people working in the hospital system could get the training they need to become GPs. The two also stood side by side recently to campaign for a 'yes' vote to give Indigenous Australians a voice.

