'An Extraordinary asset': PM voices support for Macquarie Point stadium

After campaigning against the proposed Macquarie Point stadium for months, Tasmanian Labor surprised voters earlier this week when party leader Dean Winter backflipped on the stance.
The Franklin MP announced on Monday that "Labor has changed" under his leadership and would not "stand in the way" of the current proposal.
The state party's new policy goes all the way to the top.
During a visit to Launceston on May 11, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese voiced his support for Mr Winter's position.
"Macquarie Point is an extraordinary asset for the state of Tasmania," he said.
"I think it's important that Tasmania have an AFL team, that we have a truly national competition.
"We want to see Tasmanian young people be able to aspire to play for the Devils."
The recent appointment of Brendan Gale as chief executive officer was welcomed by the Prime Minister, who couldn't "think of anyone who has a more extraordinary record."
Having served the same role at Richmond since 2009, the team won three premierships under Mr Gale's tenure.
"What he did with Richmond was quite remarkable, when he declared that he thought they could win a few flags very early on," Mr Albanese said.
"He transformed them into a team of champions."
While the Grayndler MP recognised the stadium as "an important facility", he was concerned the waterfront area would be "left destitute".
"Our contribution isn't just about a sporting facility, it's also about housing and urban development," he said.
"Hobart should be somewhere where the CBD flows down onto the waterfront of the Derwent. But at the moment, that hasn't happened.
"I want the state government to get on with it. The Commonwealth government have made it clear that we're prepared to be a part of that."
