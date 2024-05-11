The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'An Extraordinary asset': PM voices support for Macquarie Point stadium

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
May 12 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Launceston on May 11. Picture by Craig George
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Launceston on May 11. Picture by Craig George

After campaigning against the proposed Macquarie Point stadium for months, Tasmanian Labor surprised voters earlier this week when party leader Dean Winter backflipped on the stance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.