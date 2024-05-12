'Not enough women': NTFA not giving up on Swans despite viability concerns

Amid concerns over East Coast women's team's future in just the second year of their existence, the NTFA has provided an update.
It comes after the Swans failed to field a women's team in the NTFAW division one, having been a part of the initial fixture list just a couple months out from the season.
East Coast were granted a licence to become the 13th club with a women's team in the NTFA and played their first season last year.
The side failed to win a game, losing by more than a hundred points four times and forfeiting twice.
"The NTFA and the East Coast Swans after positive discussions in the 2024 pre-season decided not to proceed with a women's team in 2024," the association said in a statement.
"These discussions will continue throughout 2024 and into 2025 to determine the future of a women's team at the East Coast Swans.
"The NTFA continuously works with all its member clubs regarding many things and will continue this practice now and into the future."
Having grown frustrated last season due to a lack of consistent games, Hillwood coach Dwayne Beeton said the league needs to consider whether extending division one to eight teams would be beneficial.
The Sharks faced multiple forfeits and had a bye which led to his side playing just one game in six weeks.
With St Pats joining the competition this year, Beeton wondered if the league would be able to sustain an eight-team comp without the same issues as last year.
"There's just not enough women around for it to be viable," Beeton said.
"We've got to be careful with how many sides we put in because we're spreading the talent out too far.
"It's different for St Pats because they had a heap of girls who wanted to come up from Prospect that were already there.
"There's already clubs struggling and getting flogged and if you keep thinning them sides out, the sides are only going to get weaker and the competition will be weaker for it."
The Examiner approached East Coast for comment but received no response.
