A fourth McDonald's restaurant in Launceston will come into operation in Westbury Road, Prospect, if an application to the Meander Valley council is successful.
The former Jim's Car Care Centre at 345-347 Westbury Road is under contract, but not yet settled, according to Shepherd and Heap real estate agent Ian Singline.
Meander Valley council general manager John Jordan said a development application had been lodged.
Meanwhile, the Environment Protection Authority is assessing the site for fuel contamination.
"An assessment of the risk to human health and the environment is being undertaken, as required under the Environmental Management and Pollution Control (Underground Petroleum Storage Systems) Regulations 2020 (UPSS Regulations)," a spokesperson said.
"There are no restrictions on the site being sold.
"The liability for the contamination remains with the polluter, except under certain circumstances where a new owner can be liable."
On Tuesday the EPA said: "The results of the assessment of fuel contamination at the site at 345 Westbury Road, Prospect Vale have not yet been provided to EPA. The EPA has requested an update on when results will be received."
The site was offered for sale by Jim's Car Car Centre owner Jim Lowish in July 2020.
Mr Lowish declined to comment about the sale.
McDonald's franchisee Steven Nicholas already operates restaurants at Invermay, Kings Meadows and South Launceston through companies Nico Holdings and Steekim Investments.
He did not respond to a request for comment.
The proposed site is in the vicinity of the Prospect Vale market place and an existing Woolworths supermarket.
A Meander Valley council spokeswoman said when applications were advertised, the application would be available for viewing on council's website and within the Meander Valley council office during the nominated advertising period.
"In line with normal practice, a date for advertising will be set once the application has been considered and any further information is received," she said.
Under the Meander Valley Council process, the application would be considered at a council meeting if there were two or more representations during the advertising period.
The site was advertised for sale with a suggestion that it would suit a range of businesses including fast food.
The advertisement stated that the site would be remediated to a non-sensitive commercial standard prior to settlement.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
