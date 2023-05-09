The Examiner
McDonald's submits an application for a restaurant at Prospect Vale

By Nick Clark
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 4:00am
The former Jim's Car Care Centre is the proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
A fourth McDonald's restaurant in Launceston will come into operation in Westbury Road, Prospect, if an application to the Meander Valley council is successful.

