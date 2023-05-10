Three years after giving a defiant thumbs up as she battled breast cancer and the effects of chemotherapy, Fiona Plummer will captain her country at a world championship.
Selection as national eightball captain completes a remarkable comeback for the 54-year-old mother-of-two who had been given 10 hours to live after losing 27 kilograms in 2020.
"It's nice to come out the other side because a lot of people don't, but I've survived and I'm happy to tell the story," Plummer said.
"I lost all my muscle and even had to learn to walk again but now I feel good and am starting afresh.
"I've got a second chance and it definitely makes you look at life differently."
In addition to recovering her health, the Launceston hairdresser has also rediscovered her talent with a cue and, after claiming the Tasmanian eightball singles title for "about the 10th time", reclaimed her place in the Australian side and was even named captain.
Having contested four world titles in the English city of Blackpool, Plummer has earned a ticket to the Moroccan city of Agadir for this year's titles in July, with next year's heading to Australia to be staged in Albury.
"It's exciting but it's a huge step up," she said. "The Europeans play professionally - it's all they do - so they're very good, but I've been playing well and it'll be my first time as national captain."
While adapting to several rule changes and modified tables aimed at making the sport more attacking and TV-friendly, Plummer will contest singles, teams and masters singles plus scotch doubles with Victoria's reigning Australian champion Isabella Di Giorgio, who beat her in the national quarter-final.
Contesting all four events means a packed schedule from July 2-12.
"Exposure of the sport is really growing," said Plummer, who is also competing in the Pockets Pro Series to be televised on Fox Sports.
"It's getting bigger all the time with all the money tournaments and is growing a lot in Australia and Tasmania."
Plummer is seeking sponsorship to fund her trip and can be contacted at fplummer@bigpond.net.au
