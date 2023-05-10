The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tasmanian eightball champion Fiona Plummer ready for world champs

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Plummer practising her eightball this week. Picture by Rod Thompson
Fiona Plummer practising her eightball this week. Picture by Rod Thompson

Three years after giving a defiant thumbs up as she battled breast cancer and the effects of chemotherapy, Fiona Plummer will captain her country at a world championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.