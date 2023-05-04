NTFA president Scott Rigby has described securing the Tasmania AFL team licence as a catalyst for positive change and called for unity and collaboration from the state's football competitions.
Rigby said he supported a shift back to the three regional competitions - North, South and North-West - and expressed his eagerness to work with all relevant parties to achieve the best outcome for football.
The president lauded the State League but said the current TSL was not a reflection of the top competition in the state.
It comes after NTFA coaches considered how the new Tassie side would impact the competition.
The future of the under-18s was a hot topic and Deloraine's Nathan Lowe suggested there could be a standalone statewide competition.
Rigby said the under-18s was something the NTFA continued to consider.
"If there's a completely different idea about the under-18 space that's going to work for all us I think we need to be open-minded," he said.
Another concern raised by the coaches was player numbers at all levels with other hobbies drawing them away.
Rigby spoke of the positives for coach and player pathways and pointed to the $360 million investment announced by the AFL earlier this year.
The majority of the package - $209m - would be distributed to help ensure a strong Tasmanian side, while $93m would go to grassroots and $33m to academy development.
Rigby feels the AFL team will alleviate concerns about footy's struggling player numbers, especially at junior level.
He described it as something aspirational for youngsters the state hadn't had before.
Beyond that, the president said it was an important time to flesh out ideas and have hard conversations about what was best for the game.
"This (grassroots) investment, this opportunity we have now, we need to grasp with both hands and do it right," he said.
"The idea is not going to happen tomorrow.
"We need to sit down over the next month and the next year or two and really think about what is the best possible set-up for our competition."
The state was also granted an AFLW licence on Wednesday.
Rigby feels the NTFA has strong structures in place to support female footballers wanting to play for Tasmania.
"In some ways, the women are probably a bit more primed than the men to actually take this (AFL) opportunity and develop that process," he said.
"We're seeing some great footy played in our women's space and our coaches like Abbey Green and Bobby Beams are already (saying) 'this is where your journey to the top starts'.
"If we can (get) these young girls in juniors stepping up into senior footy to believe that's their aspirational pathway then we're achieving something.
"If you look at the Devils women's program that's already achieving great things."
