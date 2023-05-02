A local police officer says any motorists should be prepared to pay a heavy price for flouting road rules, as road safety remained a serious matter.
A second-year provisional driver was caught speeding on the Bass Highway near Prospect about 5.40pm on Friday, April 29.
Tasmania Police say the driver was clocked driving at 180kmh in a 110kmh zone and will face court now face court and more than $1000 in fines, and could be disqualified from driving for a prolonged period.
Per the relevant legislation, the car will also be impounded for at least 28 days and the driver will receive six demerit points on their licence, exceeding the maximum amount that can be accrued on a provisional licence.
Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson from the Launceston division said it was a harsh punishment, but so were the consequences if a high-speed driver happened to crash.
"Generally, learners or provisional license holders because they're largely are young people who haven't had as much experience on the road as others," Acting Inspector Hanson said.
"It is such a high speed and the risk to the public and the people driving is significant.
"We want to try and reduce the impact on the community as much as we can ... the road toll continues to be a significant community issue that affects us all."
Poor behaviour on the roads did not stop there, as Launceston Police are seeking leads regarding the identity of five motorcycists seen in the Ravenswood area.
Several of them were not wearing helmets and others on what appear to be trail bikes.
The Launceston police officer said an investigation had been launched after community complaints.
"We always take a proactive approach to policing anybody that engages in antisocial behaviour or hooning with a vehicle," Acting Inspector Hanson said.
"This kind of behaviour is very dangerous for the riders, because they can potentially reach high speeds.
"It's also difficult for other road users to predict their behaviour on the road, so it's not only dangerous to the motorcycle riders, but dangerous to the community."
The Acting Inspector said there was a high likelihood the riders were unlicensed, which meant they may not have the appropriate skills to ride on the road.
Trail bikes are also not able to be road registered, which could cause serious problems in case of a crash.
"Without registration they're typically not covered by motor accident insurance or the premium that you pay when you pay your registration," Acting Inspector Hanson said.
"The reason that we have these road rules in places is for road safety."
Acting Inspector Hanson urged anybody with information about the Ravenswood motorcyclists to come forward, as police would investigate all reports seriously.
Reports can be made by calling police on 131 444, or by contacting Crime Stoppers and quoting reference number TAI2300021524.
