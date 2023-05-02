The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Multiple motorists have been caught misbehaving at Prospect and Ravenswood

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 3 2023 - 7:51am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorcycle riders pictured at Ravenswood on what appear to be trail bikes with some not wearing helmets. Pictures by Tasmania Police
Motorcycle riders pictured at Ravenswood on what appear to be trail bikes with some not wearing helmets. Pictures by Tasmania Police

A local police officer says any motorists should be prepared to pay a heavy price for flouting road rules, as road safety remained a serious matter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.