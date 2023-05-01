The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Corey Mitchell Gesler appeals over admission of video interviews in trial

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
May 2 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Gesler and his mother during the trial in July 2022
Corey Gesler and his mother during the trial in July 2022

A Youngtown man sentenced to seven years' jail over a horrific attack on a man in 2018 is appealing against his conviction last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.