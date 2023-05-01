Launceston Police are appealing to the public for information as they search for a teenager missing since Sunday, April 30.
Police say 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee was last seen about 8.15pm that night near Tamar Street and Brisbane Street in Launcston.
Shyanne-Lee is about 160cm tall and with a slim build according to police, who say she was last seen wearing a white hooded jumper with the hood up.
Anybody with information regarding Shyanne-Lee's whereabouts, or her movements since Sunday, is asked to contact investigators on 131 444.
Quote reference number ESCAD 394-30042023.
