The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Police are seeking information on Shyanne-Lee, who went missing from Launceston

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 2 2023 - 11:54am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee has been missing since April 30. Picture supplied
Police say 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee has been missing since April 30. Picture supplied

Launceston Police are appealing to the public for information as they search for a teenager missing since Sunday, April 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.