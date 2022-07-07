The Examiner
Jake Douglas Herlihy and Clinton Charles Wilson will do six month jail each for refusing to give evidence

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 7 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:30am
Two men jailed for contempt of court feared recrimination: Judge

Two men who refused to give evidence in a brutal bashing trial because of fear of recrimination have been jailed for six months each for contempt of court.

