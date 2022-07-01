The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Corey Mitchell Gesler, 28, guilty of two serious charges

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 1 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LATE ARRIVAL: Corey Mitchell Gesler, 28, and his mother arrive at the Supreme Court. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A Supreme Court jury took just an hour and a half to find a Youngtown man guilty of two serious charges relating to his role in a horrific, drug-related bashing in 2018.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.