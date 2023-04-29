Tourism experts say Northern Tasmania is set to experience a significant tourism boost following the federal government committing $65 million to UTAS Stadium on Friday.
Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett said she welcomed the redevelopment and the benefits it would bring to the region's visitor economy.
"Launceston is certainly a destination in its own right, but we hope the stadium upgrade will promote more people to come to the region," she said.
"Whether that's for a sporting event, like AFL, or a musical event, such as a concert held at the stadium, we hope these featured events will encourage more people to visit our wonderful state.
READ MORE:
"We also hope that visitors will then disperse and encounter all of the great things on offer here in Northern Tasmania."
Ms Mallet said that there were many things for tourists to see or do in the region.
"Northern Tasmania has something for everyone," she said.
"For those who like sport, there are plenty of great options like golf at Barnbougle or mountain biking at Derby, while those who like the arts might enjoy visiting the Tamar Valley Wine Region or visiting a fabulous art museum."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.