Police investigating sudden death, Hamilton

Tasmania police are investigating a sudden death in the state's central midlands overnight.
Police and emergency services were called to a private residence at Hamilton about 7pm on May 9.
Emergency services pronounced a man deceased at the scene a short time later; the man has yet to be formally identified.
Police have since declared a crime scene and remain at the property.
More to come.
