The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston nightclub announces overnight closure after 10 years in business

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated May 10 2024 - 12:34pm, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bakers Lane era is over. Pictures by Paul Scambler, Craig George and Josh Partridge.
The Bakers Lane era is over. Pictures by Paul Scambler, Craig George and Josh Partridge.

A Launceston nightclub has closed immediately after nearly 10 years in business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.