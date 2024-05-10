The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Labor's stadium about-turn was a good decision for Tasmania

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 10 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Stadium 2.0 proposal includes a medical centre and apartments. File picture
The Stadium 2.0 proposal includes a medical centre and apartments. File picture

Barely two months ago, large numbers of people voted for Labor because they believed its candidates would oppose the Macquarie Point stadium project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.