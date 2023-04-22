The Anzac biscuit is part of the Australian identity, but what makes it so good?
Is it a crispy or soft bite of golden syrup tasting oats? And most importantly, what's the best recipe?
CWA's Launceston City Branch vice-president Sharon Hutton has a preference for a crispier bake, however said cooking type and the amount of golden syrup used could impact the biscuit.
"They're not easy to make and get the crisp right," Miss Hutton said.
"An Anzac biscuit is as Aussie as it gets."
Launceston's CWA shop stocks two packs of the biscuit every week. The shop also sells the recipe printed on a tea towel.
The importance of honouring historical recipes such as the Anzac biscuit is one Vintage Tasmania Recipes co-founder Angela Wilson feels strongly about.
"It's a really important part of Tasmanian social history that we don't really have collated anywhere," Ms Wilson said.
"There's some wonderful old recipe books, not only from the CWA but from schools and churches. All those recipes piece together history of real Tassie tucker."
What's your secret for the best Anzac biscuit? Let us know.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
