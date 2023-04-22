Launceston General Hospital will start a search for a new chief executive of Hospitals North as the current incumbent Jen Duncan has announced her departure.
Ms Duncan said the decision was "difficult" but "necessary" because of "personal and family reasons."
"Even though my tenure in the role has been relatively short, I believe I have made a positive impact not only at the LGH and across health services in the North," she said.
"I will work closely with senior staff at the hospital and with leaders across the Department of Health until my departure to ensure a smooth transition."
Ms Duncan moved to Tasmania in February 2022 becoming the LGH's first director of operations. She was then appointed as chief executive of Hospitals North in December 2022.
Ms Duncan is an occupational therapist with a master in Public Health Management. Before joining the LGH she was the manager of surgical services at the John Hunter Hospital in New South Wales.
At the LGH, Ms Duncan led the implementation of recommendations at a local level from the Child Safe Governance Review, which was announced following the Health hearings of the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's responses to child sexual abuse in institutional settings.
Department of Health Secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks thanked Ms Duncan for her positive contribution to health services in Tasmania.
"Jen has performed a key role at the LGH at an important time for the hospital,'' Ms Morgan-Wicks said.
"She has made a significant and positive impact during her time in Tasmania and led the implementation of important and necessary changes at the LGH.
"I am sad to see Jen depart but understand and respect her decision and I wish her all the best for the future."
Ms Duncan will leave her role on 2nd June. A national recruitment process to fill the role will commence this weekend.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
