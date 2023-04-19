The third annual Very Short Film Festival premieres in May in Triabunna, and is open to both seasoned film makers or anyone keen to tell a story.
This year will host a special screening of the 2023 Oscar nominated short animation 'An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It' by Australian filmmaker Lachlan Pendragon; and 'Australian Mongrels' by Rocco Fazzari, a finalist for the Migrant Voices Film Challenge in the recent Santiago Latino Film Festival.
Award winning Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel said the festival gave young filmmakers a platform.
"It celebrates their curiosity and love of cinema in a meaningful way," Kurzel said.
"It is an essential event which will have lasting ripples for this group of talented filmmakers."
The winning films will be awarded valuable prizes including mentorship from industry professionals, cash awards up to $6,125 and all-expense-paid trips to attend the festival screening in Tasmania.
Australian filmmaker and actress Leah Purcell said this year they were looking for stories that were authentic, bold and thought-provoking.
"I love that the Very Short Film Festival provides an opportunity for young and emerging filmmakers to find their voice and express themselves through a short film," Purcell said.
The Very Short Film Festival screening will take place on 26 May 2023 at Spring Bay Mill in Triabunna, Tasmania, via a live-streamed event.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
