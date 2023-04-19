The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Oscar nominated film to be screened in Tasmanian film festival

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 19 2023 - 11:33am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Very Short Film Festival celebrates young and emerging filmmakers. Picture supplied.
The Very Short Film Festival celebrates young and emerging filmmakers. Picture supplied.

The third annual Very Short Film Festival premieres in May in Triabunna, and is open to both seasoned film makers or anyone keen to tell a story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.