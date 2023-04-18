The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Don't risk a fine' during AFL Hawks, Crows clash in Launceston

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated April 19 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL fans attending the Hawks and Crows match on Sunday have been asked to consider parking at the free Inveresk car park behind the stadium. Picture by Rod Thompson
AFL fans attending the Hawks and Crows match on Sunday have been asked to consider parking at the free Inveresk car park behind the stadium. Picture by Rod Thompson

The council's message is simple ahead of Launceston hosting the AFL game between Hawthorn Hawks and Adelaide Crows at UTAS Stadium - "don't risk a fine".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.