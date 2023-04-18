The council's message is simple ahead of Launceston hosting the AFL game between Hawthorn Hawks and Adelaide Crows at UTAS Stadium - "don't risk a fine".
The City of Launceston council posted the warning on Facebook on Monday.
Parking at appropriate sites was reiterated by mayor Danny Gibson on Tuesday.
"For this weekend's game between Adelaide and Hawthorn, the council will erect a number of parking signs along the Lindsay Street flood levee, and direct motorists to the free Inveresk car park behind the stadium at Inveresk," Cr Gibson said.
The new Northern Inveresk Car Park has 850 off-street parking spaces, which Cr Gibson confirmed would be free of charge.
"Since the start of this year, the council has been heavily promoting the new Northern Inveresk Car Park as a more suitable option for football patrons to utilise when AFL games are in town," he said.
UTAS Stadium's location on the outskirts of the CBD, he said came with many advantages.
"It's extremely convenient for football patrons to walk to the stadium from the city as well as its close proximity to our inner city restaurants, pubs and hotels," he said.
"That said, having so many people attending a football match in a built-up urban area also comes with its challenges - particularly when it comes to traffic and parking."
Cr Gibson said businesses that relied on having ease of access to their store for their customers had found it challenging when patrons parked outside their stores for hours on end.
He said Invermay residents had also found it challenging to access their properties when commuters lined the streets outside their homes.
More than 100 cars parked illegally in the precinct and were hit by fines earlier this month during the Hawks and North Melbourne match.
Cr Gibson said a large number of people had chosen to park along the flood levees in Lindsay Street, which was not an ideal outcome given it could easily cause damage to the levees and the underground infrastructure along the grass verge.
"On the day, a number of those illegally parked vehicles were issued with infringement notices, however Council has since announced that it would withdraw up to 100 of those infringements," he said.
Sunday's round six match between Hawthorn and Adelaide starts from 1.10pm.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.