A global solar energy business has launched in Tasmania as concerns grow about energy costs increasing as winter approaches.
According to a Ray Morgan report, Tasmanians are less likely to have a solar energy system at 30 per cent of the state having the system installed, the highest being South Australia (44.5 per cent).
However, the Clean Energy Council reported for the first time rooftop solar systems supplied more electricity to Australia than brown coal over the 2022/23 summer as more people invest in solar panelling.
Solar energy solution power provider Qcells offer integrated solar, battery, and energy plan solution, which they claim allows homeowners to reduce energy bills.
With federal rebates available to all Tasmanian residents through the Federal Government STC program, the average solar rebate in Tasmania standing at $1875 for a 5kW solar system.
Qcells Australia commercial operations general manager Mick Fell said the business wanted to offer a means for people to access solar power when affordability was a concern.
"With monthly payback options such as Qcells' partnership with finance provider Plenti, solar owners can pay off their solar with a monthly repayment over a period as long as ten years. When sized correctly, the cost of the monthly solar system repayment could be the same, or less, than the homeowner would typically expect to pay for a regular electricity bill," Mr Fell said.
READ MORE: Jail for appalling driving record
In October 2022, the Tasmanian Government announced a Energy Saver Loan Scheme which included no-interest loans of between $500 and $10,000 over three years to eligible households, residential landlords, small businesses and community organisations for the purpose of funding investment in energy efficient products.
This included rooftop solar and battery storage systems.
Mr Fell said with the energy crisis is continuing, and the cost of energy will continue to increase.
"Investing in a hard-working solar panel and battery system will allow homeowners to take control of their energy bills, and their power in general - with a system that allows you to generate and store your own electricity and allows for consistent, reliable energy at a consistent, reliable rate," he said.
The Australian Energy Regulator announced regulated power prices in South Australia, south-east Queensland and NSW might increase by between 13 and 26 per cent, while the Essential Services Commission said Victorian prices might increase by about 31 per cent.
Labor energy spokesperson Dean Winter raised concerns for Tasmanians.
"If this is replicated in Tasmania, a 20 per cent increase would be around $500 added to the average household bill for the next financial year," Mr Winter said.
While Premier Jeremy Rockliff likewise said the Australian Energy Regulator's and the Essential Services Commission's draft decisions were not relevant to Tasmania.
"We have our own process and our own regulator ... so any announcement today really is only relevant to mainland states and not Tasmania," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.