The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Timothy Charles Earley hit a brick wall while driving drunk

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
April 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jail for appalling driving record
Jail for appalling driving record

A George Town man hit a brick wall when driving with a "wickedly high" blood alcohol reading, equivalent to five times the legal limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.