The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tourism plans proposed for Little Dog Island

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated April 14 2023 - 8:45am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regenerative tourism pitch for birding spot in Furneaux Island
Regenerative tourism pitch for birding spot in Furneaux Island

An operator of two accommodation businesses, Sawyers Bay Shacks on Flinders Island and another on Picnic Island, is pitching for a new venture on Little Dog Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.