Regenerative tourism pitch for birding spot in Furneaux Island

An operator of two accommodation businesses, Sawyers Bay Shacks on Flinders Island and another on Picnic Island, is pitching for a new venture on Little Dog Island.
Little Dog Island is less than a kilometre offshore from Flinders Island.
A development application for a six-bedroom visitor accommodation house on the island has been proposed to the Flinders Council and has been advertised.
"It is intended to create a very unique experience for visitors to the Furneaux Islands with this proposal," the application stated.
"Guests will experience first hand the history as well as the present day of life on and around the Furneaux Islands."
The island has two other private properties on it.
The applicant has claimed the venture was a regenerative tourism proposal.
It listed a number of key regenerative, community and environmental benefits. Those included protecting access for all Furneaux Island residents to continue amateur birding in the long term.
It promised to protect Aboriginal heritage sites and work with Flinders Island Aboriginal Association Incorporated to deliver cultural heritage programs and supporting activities.
The application also stated a number of pest control measures.
Generation economic opportunities for new businesses to support the accommodation is another benefit the application outlined.
"An integral part of the proposal is to incorporate regenerative tourism principles to ensure that in addition to the tourism component there will be environmental, social and economic benefits for the whole community," the application stated.
Generations of Furneaux Islanders have used the island for amateur birding.
The application said they would accept a condition on the planning permit to guarantee ongoing access in perpetuity for Furneaux Islanders to bird there into the future.
"We would also agree to address community concerns about the potential for negative social media posts about birding by not taking general tourist bookings during the birding season," the application said.
The application acknowledged some objectors would state the land shouldn't be built on. In response, it stated many similar titles had dwellings on them.
"In the absence of government acquiring these freehold titles it is a reasonable expectation that the land may be used in accordance with the planning scheme."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
