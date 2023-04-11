The Tasmanian potato industry has been hit once more, as a destructive virus that can reduce yields by up to 80 per cent has been detected on multiple properties across the state.
The Potato Virus Y tuber necrosis strain (PVYNTN), also called potato tuber necrotic ringspot disease, causes "unsightly" rings on the vegetable.
While the potato virus is not dangerous to humans, it does make affected tubers unfit for use.
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said the Government was working closely with affected producers after the virus was detected on properties at Little Swanport, Bangor, Dunalley, Cressy, and Connellys Marsh.
"Biosecurity Tasmania is working with the potato growers and a seed supplier to test and trace crops," Mrs Palmer said.
"The leaves of the affected crops have now been 'burnt off,' which will reduce the chance of further spread of the disease.
"Advice and diagnostic support will continue to be offered to growers as they carefully dispose of symptomatic tubers and manage potato regrowth at the affected sites."
PVYNTN is spread by aphids, planting infected tubers, and through contact with plant sap from cut or damaged foliage and tuber tissue.
Biosecurity Tasmania maintains that while PVYNTN cannot be eradicated, it can be managed through the containment and disposal of infected crops.
PVYNTN was first detected in Tasmania in 2021 when a small crop of Kipfler potatoes were infected at Cressy.
