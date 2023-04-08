Fires in George Town and Rocherlea overnight

Fire crews were kept busy on the Easter weekend as the Tasmania Fire Services attended incidents at George Town and Rocherlea overnight.
In George Town, crews found a unit burning on Davies Street, which caused an estimated $200,000 in damages. The unit was attached to three other units, but only one was impacted.
Residents from the other units were evacuated.
It is believed the fire was deliberately lit.
In Rocherlea, a large shed measuring 40 by 15 metres was found burning on Russells Plains Road around 1am Sunday morning.
The shed collapsed and smouldered for most of the night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.