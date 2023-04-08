Bank branch closures continues to hit Northern Tasmania with National Australia Bank's Kings Meadows branch next in line to do so.
The bank announced the doors at the location is set to close on May 4.
NAB retail customer executive, Tasmania, Karen Ford said there had been fewer customers coming into branches to do their banking.
"Just over half of our Kings Meadows customers have only visited the branch once in the last 12 months, and more than 74 per cent are already using other branches," Ms Ford said.
"The Kings Meadows team will now be helping customers who need additional support with digital banking and also introducing them to the Bank@Post service on Hobart Road."
She said the branch team would be provided with new opportunities across NAB including its Launceston branch.
Elsewhere, a decision by Bendigo Bank to close its Beaconsfield agency was met by Tasmanian Labor's appeal to reconsider.
Beaconsfield H Hardware, the site of the bank's agency, notified the community of its forced closure from June 26.
It announced Bendigo Bank would be closing all agency modules nation-wide.
"This agency has been a challenging and rewarding journey and we are extremely gutted for the community that we are unable to stay open," the hardware store said in a Facebook post.
Bass Labor MHA Janie Finlay said the decision was disappointing after the community had worked to keep the service open two years ago.
"When the only bank at Beaconsfield closed its doors in 2020, the community really rallied to find a solution to fill the void left by the service," Ms Finlay said.
"Beaconsfield H Hardware has done a fantastic job over this time to cater for the community with its good, old-fashioned face to face service.
"It is concerning that banks are choosing to abandon rural and regional parts of the state in a bid to make people go online to transact with their money and accounts."
She encouraged Bendigo Bank to reconsider its decision to close the agency.
"... and provide an exemption to keep this service available to the community," she said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.