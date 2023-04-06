A dispute between two Launceston-area racing figures over ownership of a thoroughbred has spilled into the public domain and is threatening to add to the cacophony of claims that the racing industry is being mismanaged from the top down.
Legana horse owner Alan Charlton said the Office of Racing Integrity (ORI) "botched" its investigation into his claims that a farrier had tried to sell one of his racehorses online for $12,000 without permission.
Mr Charlton is still listed as the owner of 11 year-old gelding, Krysor, which has not raced since 2017.
"Last Thursday, I became aware that a horse that I own was being sold online by a person who leased that horse off me several years ago," Mr Charlton said.
"I reported the matter to Tasracing who forwarded it through to the Office of Racing Integrity," he said.
But according to the farrier that Mr Charlton agreed to stable the horse with, Carrick-based Andrew Wilson, Mr Charlton agreed in 2017 to give him Krysor in lieu of agistment debts owed for another horse stabled on Mr Wilson's property.
"He had a horse here on agistment that he owed me money for, and I said, well can we not worry about you paying that agistment in payment for this horse, and he agreed on that, and that was the payment for the horse," Mr Wilson said.
"He has made no attempt to acknowledge or see the horse in seven years, we put a heap of work into it, got it going to be a really good horse," he said.
"He asked me to put that other horse down for him, which I did, and he was going to do the same with the grey horse (Krysor) because he wasn't going to do anything with it," Mr Wilson said.
The transfer in lieu of agistment for the other horse was made as a verbal agreement with Mr Charlton, according to Mr Wilson.
"I saved it (Krysor), and now because the horse is worth something, he wants something out of it."
After seeing Krysor up for sale, Mr Charlton said he contacted TasRacing requesting an investigation.
"[The ORI] made an investigation that afternoon and in the space of a couple of hours, completely botched the whole inquiry and basically didn't pay any due process."
"He didn't look at the rules of racing, he didn't look into any of the main concerns that I had raised ... one in particular about the rules of selling a registered racehorse that you do not own," Mr Charlton said.
Racing integrity and stewards manager, Ross Neale, conducted the investigation and inspected the horse at Mr Wilson's property on March 31.
In an email later that afternoon, Mr Neale wrote: "During the inspection, Mr Wilson raised issues with me regarding monies owed with respect to the horse ... this is a civil matter that I do not intend to traverse. I suggest that you seek independent legal advice in relation to this matter".
Mr Neale also said that no lease agreement over the horse had ever been registered with Racing Australia, and that Mr Wilson said no lease agreement was executed between the parties.
On April 3, Mr Charlton emailed Justin Helmich, Director of Racing, to complain about Mr Neale's investigation.
He accused Mr Neale of breaching racing rules and the State Services Act by failing to investigate how Mr Wilson acquired the horse, and for believing Mr Wilson's side of the story without evidence.
He also accused Mr Neale of defaming his character with an imputation that he was a bad debtor.
Opposition Racing spokesman Dean Winter said the episode showed that the industry "is a mess".
"We've got a Minister, Madeleine Ogilvie, who has simply got her head stuck in the sand when it comes to these very important issues ... and we have got an Office of Racing Integrity that isn't functioning the way it should," he said.
He again called for Ms Ogilvie's resignation, and said he believed that she had already lost the confidence of the Premier, Jeremy Rockliff.
Mr Winter also questioned the status of the Director of Racing - in an email sent on April 3, the Director of Racing, Justin Helmich, referred to Russell Hunter as the "acting Director of Racing".
"I'm concerned about what the status of the the Director of Racing is ... and I think it's important that the Minister comes out and explains where he is," Mr Winter said.
Mr Charlton said he had lost confidence in the ORI as a result of his dealings with it over the past week.
"I found that it has just substantiated and supported all the claims that I've seen from industry participants as to just how bad this state has become through the office of racing integrity.
"The whole panel...the whole Office of Racing Integrity should be shut down. It is simply not doing its job."
A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Environment said that Mr Helmich was absent because he has taken pre-planned leave over the Easter holidays.
She said ORI undertook the investigation into Mr Charlton's claims on March 31.
"The complainant was dissatisfied with the result of those enquiries. The complainant's concerns are currently being managed through the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania's external complaints process," the spokesperson said.
"ORI records the ownership of horses but does not determine ownership. Any dispute regarding ownership is a civil matter. Stewards may undertake further enquiries subject to the results of the external complaints process."
