As families prepare to set off on their school holiday journeys, police and road safety advocates are reminding Tasmanians to survive the drive.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis joined acting Assistant Commissioner for Tasmania Police Jason Elmer and Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Scott Tilyard in Hobart to launch Operation Safe Arrival on April 5.
From April 6 police officers will conduct a wide-ranging crackdown on dangerous driving behaviours like speeding, mobile phone use and driving under the influence.
Assistant Commissioner Elmer said motorists could expect a mixture of high-visibility and covert police operations on all roads.
"We do this every year, and the message hasn't changed, but we're urging people not to tune us out," he said.
"For safe roads, we need safe road users, and that means you.
"You can help by obeying the road rules, making sure your loved ones do too, and letting police know if you see something dangerous on our roads."
The Police Minister said although there had been comparatively fewer crashes recorded on the state's roads in 2023, every incident was one too many.
"We know we are going to see more traffic on our roads over the next few days and we need everyone to slow down, take extra care and follow the rules," Mr Ellis said.
"Being seriously injured in a crash can have devastating lifelong effects.
"We know that most crashes can be avoided, and we urge every single road user to listen to this advice and to have safety front of mind when they hit the road this Easter."
2022 was one of the worst years on Tasmania's roads in recent years according to the Department of State Growth, with 51 fatal crashes and 263 serious injuries logged across the state.
This was a dramatic jump from 2021, when 35 road fatalities and 251 serious injuries were recorded.
As of April 3, 2023 nine fatalities have been recorded on Tasmanian roads, compared to 12 at the same point in 2022.
Mr Tilyard said the long weekend from Good Friday to Easter Tuesday is a particularly dangerous time on the roads as motorists were travelling longer distances on unfamiliar roads.
"The Easter holidays are a popular time to get away with family and friends, but drivers need to take every precaution to ensure they get to their destination safely," he said.
"Over the past five years, three people have died over the Easter period and 19 have been seriously injured.
"We don't want to lose another life, or leave another family heartbroken, which is why we're asking every Tasmanian to plan ahead and be safe on our roads."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.