Launceston's mayor has revealed that his Working with Vulnerable People registration is under review by the state's Justice Department.
In a social media post, Danny Gibson said he was informed in late March of the review, but had not been advised as to why it was being conducted.
"This matter is now being played out publicly and weaponised in an environment dominated by rumour and innuendo," he said in the post.
"As I hope you and the community know, I am a fierce advocate for children and their rights.
"I am also a strong believer in the need for us as a society to have protections in place for vulnerable people."
Cr Gibson, who was elected as mayor in last year's council elections, said the review was scheduled to be compIeted later this month.
He said he would continue to fulfil his mayoral duties and comply with all obligations under the Registration to Work With Vulnerable People Act 2013 while the review was undertaken.
"I will not be making any further comment on this matter at this time," Cr Gibson said.
He said he planned to take leave over Easter.
A fortnightly council meeting will be held on Thursday afternoon.
At a recent press conference, Cr Gibson said he currently held a Working with Vulnerable People card, but could not confirm the card was currently valid.
"It's very important for elected representatives to hold a Working with Vulnerable People card, that's not a requirement in the act but it's something that I think is very important," he said.
"I'm not going to comment on my individual circumstance other than to say I have always and continue to maintain that working with vulnerable persons is an important thing that elected representatives should have."
When asked if he would be continuing with his work with young people of Launceston, he said he would be continuing undertaking important work within Launceston for many years.
"Homophobic rumours and the like have always been things that I've been subjected to, and I do not understand or will not tolerate, those sorts of assertions that there is an issue with me working with young people or members of our community," Cr Gibson said.
